State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 435 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,011,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 122,921 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,230. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

