Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares in the company, valued at $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.38.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $149.86 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/staley-capital-advisers-inc-boosts-stake-in-nvidia-co-nasdaqnvda.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.