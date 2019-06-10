Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1192 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,841,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,135,000 after acquiring an additional 813,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,154,000 after acquiring an additional 192,106 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,917 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,816,000 after acquiring an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,242,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

