Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 37.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,008 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 51.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 88,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,841,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,135,000 after acquiring an additional 813,941 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

