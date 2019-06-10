SSE (LON:SSE) Given New GBX 1,305 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,305 ($17.05) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SSE in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 1,255 ($16.40) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,225 ($16.01) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,227 ($16.03).

Shares of LON SSE opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.64) on Thursday. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,405 ($18.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

