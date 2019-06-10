SQN Investors LP Invests $1.32 Million in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 66,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Zuora makes up approximately 0.1% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 111,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 2,176.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 223,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after buying an additional 100,818 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 364,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $7,305,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Marc Diouane sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $5,325,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 971,156 shares of company stock worth $19,891,269. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Zuora stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 27,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.02. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $37.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

