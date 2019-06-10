Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $88.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.67 per share, for a total transaction of $165,340.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at $921,770.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $142,018.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $516,455 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,059,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,072,000 after buying an additional 587,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $33,953,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,022,000 after buying an additional 374,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after buying an additional 348,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 826.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 371,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after buying an additional 331,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

