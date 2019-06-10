Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $17.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.25.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNAP. Raymond James raised shares of Snap from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.84. Snap has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,252.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $102,784.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,677,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,659,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,298,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,754,419 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 70.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

