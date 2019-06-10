Skeincoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (SKC)

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. Skeincoin has a market capitalization of $195,754.00 and $7.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skeincoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Skeincoin has traded down 52.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,968.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.36 or 0.03090170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.01600751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.40 or 0.04917005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.01101267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00999545 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00324084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Skeincoin Coin Profile

Skeincoin (CRYPTO:SKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,708,982 coins and its circulating supply is 13,620,873 coins. The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skeincoin is skeincoin.co

Buying and Selling Skeincoin

Skeincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

