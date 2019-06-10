Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.24.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $741,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.