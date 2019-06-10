Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 1.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.69 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

