Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Meek sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $38,072.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,657.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher North sold 26,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,284,946.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,315.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFLY opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.21. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $98.50.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $324.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.12 million. Shutterfly had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFLY. BidaskClub raised shares of Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Shutterfly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Shutterfly in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shutterfly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

