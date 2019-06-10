SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $131,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 208.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 396.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. BidaskClub raised Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $131,000 Position in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/sg-americas-securities-llc-takes-131000-position-in-mercantile-bank-corp-nasdaqmbwm.html.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.