SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 28.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PJT Partners by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Taubman acquired 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,666,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PJT opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. PJT Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $949.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $128.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

