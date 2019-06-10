Sentinel (SENT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,880.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $19,880.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000104 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

