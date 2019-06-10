Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.06. 1,733,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,690,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Senseonics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 382,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,696,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 613,995 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Senseonics by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,493,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after buying an additional 1,914,724 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Senseonics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,179,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49,442 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

