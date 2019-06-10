Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.55 Per Share (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMG. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.03.

SMG opened at $94.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $94.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 53.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,982,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,173,000 after purchasing an additional 578,765 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,449,000 after purchasing an additional 422,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 732,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

