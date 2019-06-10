Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 41,378 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $71,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $170.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $171.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.08.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,202 shares of company stock worth $27,712,762 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

