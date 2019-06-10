Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 3,185 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in ITT were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ITT by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in ITT by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $549,351.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $3,948,791.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,770.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.24. 2,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,546. ITT Inc has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

