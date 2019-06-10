Sapience Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 280,300 Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Sapience Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 74.2% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 112,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 7.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 753,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 190.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,134,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,644,000 after acquiring an additional 743,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

