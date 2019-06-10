SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) versus Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Financial Comparison

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SAGE Therapeutics and Kadmon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAGE Therapeutics 1 1 13 0 2.80 Kadmon 0 1 2 0 2.67

SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $202.15, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Kadmon has a consensus price target of $10.22, suggesting a potential upside of 421.60%. Given Kadmon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kadmon is more favorable than SAGE Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

SAGE Therapeutics has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadmon has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SAGE Therapeutics and Kadmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAGE Therapeutics N/A -43.47% -40.57% Kadmon -2,509.88% -91.12% -39.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAGE Therapeutics and Kadmon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAGE Therapeutics $90.27 million 99.64 -$372.88 million ($8.08) -21.76 Kadmon $1.40 million 181.27 -$54.25 million ($1.03) -1.90

Kadmon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAGE Therapeutics. SAGE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadmon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of SAGE Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kadmon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and sleep disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat various neurological conditions, including essential tremor and epileptiform disorders. In addition, its product pipeline comprises SAGE-718, an oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of the NMDA receptor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of depression, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, schizophrenia, and neuropathic pain; and SAGE-689, a novel GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in preclinical stage to treat acute and chronic CNS disorders. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of SAGE-217 in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, fibrotic, and psoriasis diseases; KD045, an ROCK inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer; and KD034, a generic formulation of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and autosomal recessive PKD. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; and Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

