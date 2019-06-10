Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 342.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

