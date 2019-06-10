Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Shares Sold by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Rudolph Technologies comprises 1.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 40,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTEC opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 8.06. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rudolph Technologies Company Profile

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

