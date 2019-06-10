Rubies (RBIES) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. Rubies has a total market cap of $224,810.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Rubies has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017596 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004384 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

