Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,400 Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in InnerWorkings by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

Shares of INWK stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.40. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.26.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.13 million. InnerWorkings had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royce & Associates LP Sells 5,400 Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/royce-associates-lp-sells-5400-shares-of-innerworkings-inc-nasdaqinwk.html.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK).

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.