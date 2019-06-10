Royce & Associates LP Buys New Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1,606.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 140,592 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,092,000 after purchasing an additional 222,662 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $478.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.79 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGI. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 11,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $197,024.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,268.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $675,434 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

