Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBS. Numis Securities raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE RBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 776,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 452,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

