Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Takes Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

