Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $251.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.57, for a total transaction of $4,384,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 2,502 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.83, for a total transaction of $732,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,313 shares of company stock worth $42,071,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $285.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

