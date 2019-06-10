Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $819,000 Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 261.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7,043.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,841,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,732 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.42 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $783,567.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/rockefeller-capital-management-l-p-has-819000-position-in-microchip-technology-inc-nasdaqmchp.html.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.