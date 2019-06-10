Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Express worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Express by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Express by 36.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Express by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Express by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Express had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $451.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

