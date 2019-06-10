Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,656 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 790.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth $22,566,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tidewater alerts:

In other Tidewater news, CEO John T. Rynd acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,034.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Tamburrino acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,491.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,400 shares of company stock worth $456,995. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDW shares. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,656 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/rhumbline-advisers-acquires-1656-shares-of-tidewater-inc-nysetdw.html.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.