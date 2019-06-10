Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Stake Raised by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Rev Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rev Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rev Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rev Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rev Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rev Group by 5,968.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 1,013,887 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rev Group to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.22 on Monday. Rev Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $762.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rev Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Rev Group Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

