Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 47,103 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,357,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.52. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.46 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $27,945.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Pereira sold 2,195 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $26,405.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,643 shares in the company, valued at $224,275.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

