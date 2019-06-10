ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Lifted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 120.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $48,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ResMed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 276,097 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 80.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 762,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $497,881.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,840.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $337,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,818 shares of company stock worth $10,543,164. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.38. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.64 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.82 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

