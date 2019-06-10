Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ: CVTI):

6/3/2019 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

5/27/2019 – Covenant Transportation Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

5/22/2019 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

5/21/2019 – Covenant Transportation Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

5/1/2019 – Covenant Transportation Group was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.73. 76,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,101. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $281.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 216,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

