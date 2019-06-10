Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Stake Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,820 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 11,679 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $197,024.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $744,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,354 shares of company stock worth $675,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $14.35 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $478.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

