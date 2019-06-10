Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of RM opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 51.35 and a quick ratio of 51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $81.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 68,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,657,517.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 62,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,584.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 210.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 236.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

