Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Market Cap Hits $16.56 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance and Coinrail. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $16.56 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.