Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

5/24/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

5/23/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/22/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They wrote, “Valuation and risks to achievement of price target. We reiterate our Buy rating and our price target of $13 is based on the following risk-adjusted sum-of-the-parts NPV-DCF: $11.1 for oral HAE prophylactic treatment + $1.1 for oral liquid HAE acute treatment + $0.2 for peramivir + $0.4 in cash. We assume a discount rate of 13.5%.””

5/10/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2019 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $3.79. 3,606,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $418.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.15.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 223.34%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $66,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $583,298. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 10,660,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after buying an additional 1,425,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 490,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 779,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,269 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,564,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

