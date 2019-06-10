Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $130.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.80.

Several analysts have commented on RETA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 5,604 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $527,000.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

