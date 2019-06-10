Raymond James & Associates Sells 549,972 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 69.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Uniti Group were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 2,258,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after acquiring an additional 283,615 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 151,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 73,612 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNIT stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Uniti Group Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $261.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNIT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

