Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,927 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,135,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $21.14 on Monday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,927 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/raymond-james-associates-purchases-12927-shares-of-allianzgi-equity-convertible-income-fd-nysenie.html.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.