Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $7,516,368.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $110.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.06.

WARNING: “Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/ralph-lauren-corp-nyserl-shares-bought-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.