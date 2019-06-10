Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

QUOT stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $988.08 million, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $15.98.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald J. Fior sold 15,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,020.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,663 shares of company stock valued at $179,854 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 377,796 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.