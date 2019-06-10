Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $315.90 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Qtum has a market cap of $302.35 million and $315.90 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00039864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Liqui, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006950 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001090 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,535,060 coins and its circulating supply is 95,785,040 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BCEX, Iquant, Crex24, Coindeal, Bithumb, Ovis, Coinone, DragonEX, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Bitbns, CoinEx, Bibox, Liquid, Gate.io, Cobinhood, OKEx, EXX, Bitfinex, ABCC, Bittrex, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Exrates, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, BitForex, Allcoin, Poloniex, HBUS, Coinnest, GOPAX, Upbit, Livecoin, Liqui, Bit-Z, LBank, Binance, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

