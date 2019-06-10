QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Coinnest and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a market cap of $9.99 million and $1.31 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00402450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.38 or 0.02378654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00154417 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000833 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinnest, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

