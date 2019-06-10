Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America set a $230.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.32. 8,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,756. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $247.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 62.54% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

