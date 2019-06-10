PS Business Parks Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.
Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $167.16 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $168.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44.
In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $390,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $156,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,546 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
