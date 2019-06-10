PS Business Parks Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PS Business Parks has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $167.16 on Monday. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $168.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $107.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.07 million. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $390,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $156,302.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,546 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.25.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

