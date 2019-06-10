Private Ocean LLC Sells 465 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23,263,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $352,796,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $100,070,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 1,173,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.48 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More: Bond
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.