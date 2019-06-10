Private Ocean LLC Sells 465 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23,263,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $352,796,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $100,070,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after buying an additional 1,173,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.48 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Private Ocean LLC Sells 465 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/10/private-ocean-llc-sells-465-shares-of-starbucks-co-nasdaqsbux.html.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.